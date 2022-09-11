HOLLYWOOD—Dare I say that the producers for “Dancing With the Stars” has finally solidified a cast that might be one of the best I can think of in years. The new cast for season 31, yes season 31 people was revealed on Thursday, September 8. Look we can all be honest, the series has lost is power in recent years after the constant shifting of hosts and just the tedium that comes with a series that has been on for so many years. I mean I loved hosts Tom Bergeron and Samantha Harris.

Then it soon became a revolving door with Brooke Burke-Charvet, Erin Andrews and now Tyra Banks taking on hosting duties. Bergeron who had become a staple was booted, shocking anyone who has ever even watched the series. Sorry, but I’m saying it, Banks is NOT a great host people. I know she had a talk show, but being a host of a TV show is a whole new ballgame. With that said, “Fresh Prince of Bel Air” alum Alfonso Ribeiro is joining Banks as a co-host this season.

Also the series will NOT air on ABC, but Disney+. Yes, I will admit that is a bummer and these streaming services forcing people to purchase their platform to watch a series is starting to irk my nerve. No one is going to pay for a streaming service for 1 show and I hate to say it, if you’re moving something to streaming that means that audience that you were used to having must have left.

With all the negative, let’s turn to the positive, because this cast is fire people. Besides two social media Tik-Tok stars in mother-daughter duo, Charli D’Amelio and Heidi D’Ameilio, I know everyone on this cast and this could be a competitive juggernaut of a season. Something the series has NOT had in quite some time. We have the son of “The Terminator,” Joseph Baena, there is “Cruel Intentions” actress Selma Blair, triple threat Wayne Brady, “Good Morning America” host Sam Champion, country darling Jessie James Decker, actor Trevor Donovan from “90210,” actor Daniel Durant from “CODA,” “Real Housewives of New Jersey” powerhouse Teresa Guidice, another Jersey alum with “Jersey Shore” star Vinny Guadagnino, “Charlie’s Angels” alum Cheryl Ladd, “Sex and the City” alum and actor Jason Lewis, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” standoff Shangela, singer Jordin Sparks and the latest “Bachelorette” alum Gabby Windey.

Just looking at this cast I can see 6 contestants definitely in the running for the victory, those being Blair (underdog story), Brady, Donovan, Guadagnino, Shangela and Sparks. I could indeed be surprised by the others, but when you think more than half the cast can edge out a top finish that says a lot people. The newest season of “Dancing With the Stars” will began airing on Disney+ on Monday, September 19.