BEVERLY HILLS—The local British Consulate announced that they will provide a memorial book starting Friday, September 9, for those who are mourning the death of England’s longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. The book will contain photos of the Queen and will include space for mourners to write.

You can also send a message of condolence using this link https://www.royal.uk/ and then clicking to the book of condolence section. A selection of messages will be passed onto members of the Royal Family and may be held in the Royal Archives for posterity.

The Queen’s son, King Charles III said in a statement, “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

The British Consulate office is located on 2029 Century Park East Suite 1350 in Los Angeles and is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The memorial book will be there to sign for 10 days.