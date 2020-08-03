SEATTLE, WA—In a letter to the Seattle City Council, Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best said a “large group” of “aggressive protestors” targeted her residence on Saturday, August 1.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said approximately 200 gathered at the residence. Sheriff Adam Fortney was notified at around 8:30 p.m.

“My neighbors were concerned by such a large group, but they were successful in ensuring the crowd was not able to trespass or engage in other illegal behavior in the area, despite repeated attempts to do so,” Best said in the letter.

Best said that no resources from the Seattle Police Department were used to monitor the situation.

Sheriff Fortney indicated in a statement that he spoke with chief Best on the phone, and that she was not at home at the time.

“I assured her that the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office would deploy whatever resources were necessary to protect her, her family, and her property,” said Fortney. “I am pleased to report this group decided to disperse and there were no other incidents last night.”

Best called the actions of protestors “out of line” and contrary to “every democratic principle that guides our nation.”

“I urge both of you, and the entire council, to stand up for what is right,” Best said. “Before this devolves into the new way of doing business by mob rule here in Seattle, and across the nation, elected officials like you must forcefully call for the end of these tactics.”

Seattle has seen marches and demonstrations near other officials’ residences demanding support for defunding the Seattle Police Department.

Best said in the letter the events during this summer result from the “grief and outrage over the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers and so many other Black and Brown people suffering at the hands of injustice.”

“All of us must ensure that this righteous cause is not lost in the confusion of so many protestors now engaging in violence and intimidation, which many are not speaking against,” Best added.