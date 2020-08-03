AMERICA — Saturday, August 1, marked over two months of violent demonstrations in Portland, Oregon. Two arrests were made at a demonstration declared as an unlawful asssembly.

According to the Portland Police, at about 8:50 p.m. around two hundred people marched from Laurelhurst Park to the Penumbra Kelly Building, 4735 East Burnside Street, blocking traffic lanes. They shined bright lights at the police, directed lasers at them, and threw glass bottles at them. One person threw a glass bottle filled with paint at an officer’s head, but he was not injured.

The Portland Police Bureau also said that “People with ‘press’ written on their outer garments repeatedly threw objects at officers.”

As people continued to block East Burnside and throw glass bottles and other objects at police, their demonstration was declared an unlawful assembly. The police directed demonstrators to disperse from the area. No tear gas was used.

Two people were arrested during the dispersal. Max Van Briesen, 31, from Portland, was charged with Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, Interfering with a Police Officer, and Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree. He was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center.

Freedom Moreno, 34, of Portland, was charged with Interfering with a Police Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Resist Arrest, and Harassment.

On the same night, hundreds gathered outside the Mark O. Hatfield U. S. Federal Courthouse, blocking traffic and delivering several speeches. The Portland Police reported that this was “peaceful and Portland Police did not interact with the crowd of people downtown.” Most people left the area just after midnight.

On July 29, the Trump administration and Oregon’s governor reached an agreement to withdraw federal troops from Portland.

“After my discussions with VP Pence and others, the federal government has agreed to withdraw federal officers from Portland. They have acted as an occupying force & brought violence. Starting tomorrow, all Customs and Border Protection & ICE officers will leave downtown Portland,” tweeted Oregon Governor Brown.

The Department of Homeland Security stated that it will continue to remain present in the city until it believes federal locations there are secure.