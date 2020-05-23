CALIFORNIA—See’s Candies chief executive and President Pat Egan announced Saturday May 23, via email to the company’s clientele that its San Francisco and Los Angeles candy kitchens will be reopening.

See’s Candies was shut down amid the COVID-19 Epidemic to ensure the safety of its shoppers and to comply with food safety rules.

Patrons can place orders online and pick up orders at their local See’s candy shop. Look for pick up locations that comply with social distancing orders, as advised by the company.

Pat Egan said, “While this means we are now able to make our candies safely, you can almost say we are starting from scratch,” this allows customers to try a new flavor.

See’s Candies free pick-up locations are now open in Anaheim, South Pasadena, Long Beach, Torrance, and Reseda.

To find a pick-up location in your area, please visit www.pickup.sees.com.

In 1921 the first See’s Candies shop was opened in Los Angeles by Canadian immigrants who were a married couple named Charles and Florence with Charles’ mom Mary.