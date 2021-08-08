BEVERLY HILLS—A mid-trial settlement was reached on Friday, August 6, in a lawsuit brought against the city of Beverly Hills by a mother and daughter who were injured in a collision involving a police car.

The traffic collision occurred on August 29, 2017, when on-duty Officer, Alfredo Eudave’s police vehicle collided with the front of 44-year-old Farnaz Vojdani’s car. She stated that the collision caused injuries to her neck, head, and back. The accident occurred at Rexford Drive and Burton Way.

Vojdani’s mother, Soror Azizgolshani, then aged 72, was a passenger in the car during the accident. She was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after the collision with complaints of pain in her neck, left shoulder, and right knee.

Since the accident, Azizgolshani has suffered from brain hemorrhaging and worsening dementia, according to the victim’s lawyers. Vojdani’s testimony stated that the “incident was like an ‘atomic bomb’ in her life.”

The city took liability for the accident in June of 2018, and since then, the trial was held to determine damages. The specifics of the settlement were not released to the public.