CALIFORNIA—The Los Angeles Police Department Southwest Division is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a June 20 sexual assault.



According to a LAPD news release, on June 20, at 4:30 p.m. a 20-30-year-old Black man described as approximately 6 feet and 2 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds followed a female victim on foot from the MTA Crenshaw/Expo station, walking through the area of Somerset Drive and Coliseum Street. The suspect grabbed the victim, pulled her into the bushes and raped her.



The victim repeatedly screamed for help and caught the attention of a nearby bicyclist who called police. The suspect fled the scene traveling down Somerset Drive.



He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a white undershirt underneath. He had on black shorts, white socks, and black shoes.



Anyone who recognizes the suspect or is able to provide any more information on the case is asked to call the LAPD Southwest Sexual Assault Section Detectives at (323)290-2976 or LAPD Crimestoppers anonymous tipline at 1-800-222-8477 or text your tips to TIPLA 274637 www.lacrimestoppers.org.