PACIFIC PALISADES— The Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations – West Bureau’s Special Assault Section are searching for a suspect accused of attempted sexual assault of a woman on Saturday, February 4, 2023. The LAPD is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect, LAPD released in a statement on Tuesday, February 14.

At around 6:30 p.m.,a male suspect approached a woman by herself at a local beach in the area of 15500 Pacific Coast Highway. The suspect made a “statement of intent” towards the woman, then proceeded to place his hand over the victim’s mouth while wielding a boxcutter, LAPD released. The victim was able to escape and prevent any further assault.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, between 20 and 30 years-old and stands 5 feet 7 inches tall. He weighs around 150 to 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. The suspect was wearing a navy blue or black zip-up jacket with dark pants and a tan hat.

Anyone with information that could lead to the identification of the suspect, additional victims and witnesses is urged to call the Special Assault Detectives at (213) 473-0447. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.