MULHOLLAND—Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s West Valley Division are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a sexual assault along a local hiking trail.

The LAPD reported on November 21, around 12 p.m., a female was hiking along a local trail located at the 17000 block of Mulholland Drive, when she was approached by the suspect from behind, who forced her to a secluded area, and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect is described as a White or Hispanic male, 30 years of age, with a two-inch scar on his right forearm.

As a reminder, the LAPD is informing the public to hike in pairs and inform someone where they are going. Carry a cell phone in case of an emergency and always be aware of your surroundings.

Anyone with details is asked to contact Detective Joseph Hampton, West Valley Detective Division at 36817@lapd.online or 818-374-7717. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may visit www.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Tipsters may download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.