LOS ANGELES—Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department, Southwest Division’s Sexual Assault Investigation Unit are seeking additional victims who may have been involved with Joshua Fred James Jackson Jr., 21, a former USC football player. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office charged the defendant with raping two women from the University of Southern California and University of California, Los Angeles.

On June 7, 2023, investigators arrested Jackson Jr., a resident of Westminster/ Garden Grove, on three counts of rape dating back to 2020. Jackson was booked for 261(a)(1) Penal Code- Rape (Booking No. 6619012) and is being held on $1,400,000 bail.

“Sexual assault is a heinous crime that cannot be tolerated,” said District Attorney George Gascón. “These brave women made the difficult decision to come forward and report their assault, now it’s our turn to ensure that justice is done. We will do everything we can to hold the person responsible accountable for his actions.”

In March 2023, Jackson Jr., allegedly raped a classmate at her USC apartment. He is also is accused of raping a UCLA student sometime between June 1 and September 1, 2020 at his apartment.

Investigators identified three women whom Jackson assaulted; two within the city of Los Angeles and one in the San Diego. It is believed Jackson was involved in additional unreported sexual assaults. Jackson is believed to target college age females.

Anyone with details that could lead to the identification of additional victims or witnesses is asked to contact LAPD’s Southwest Detective Division’s, Sexual Assault Investigation Unit, at (323) 290- 2976. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Tipsters can download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.