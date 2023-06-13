SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica announced in a press release on June 6 that the Santa Monica Public Library is inviting the community to participate in the 2023 Summer Reading program for all ages in SANTA MONICA READS All Summer starts June 10 and runs thru August 12.

Sign up in person starting June 10 at the Main Library, Montana Avenue Branch, or Pico Branch, or visit smpl.org/srp to register online now and learn about our free summer events for everyone, from babies to adults. This summer the community is being challenged to read 600,000 minutes.

Summer Reading helps prevent “summer slide” by ensuring youth retain reading and learning skills over the school break. Parents can sign up their kids to receive a free board book. Kids and teens can sign up for a 10-, 20-, or 30-hour challenge, and receive a tote bag, free book, and reading log, to track reading and activities during summer through August 12. At the halfway mark, kids and teens receive a coupon from the Friends of the Library Bookstore. Upon completing their challenge, kids and teens can choose from a variety of fun prizes, as supplies last.

Adults can participate as the city will feature two SANTA MONICA READS All Summer selections: “Clark and Division” by Naomi Hirahara and “Lady Tan’s Circle of Women” by Lisa See. Those interested in joining the book discussions will receive one of our featured books upon signing up for Summer Reading, and all adults will receive a reading log, resource guide, and free SMPL tote, while supplies last. Read 10 hours and receive a coupon from the Friends of the Library Bookstore and be entered in a drawing for a local business gift certificate.

SANTA MONICA READS All Summer is provided with funding from the Friends of the Santa Monica Public Library, Kiwanis Club of Santa Monica, and the California State Library. For more details and other free, public programs, call Santa Monica Public Library at (310) 458-8600 or visit smpl.org. Library services are currently available 24/7 at SMPL Online. Contact a friendly library staffer, Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., via telephone or email us at library@santamonica.gov.