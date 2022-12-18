CELEBRITY—Sharon Osbourne, 70, wife of the founder of Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne, was hospitalized on Friday, December 16. According to her son, Jack Osbourne, she has been released from the hospital and is now back home.

“She has been given the all clear from her medical team and is now home,” Jack wrote on Instagram. “As to what happened to my mum – I’m gonna leave it to her to share about when she is ready.”

The incident occurred in Ventura while she was filming the family’s latest series The Osbournes: Night of Terror at the Glenn Tavern Inn around 6:30 p.m. It is unknown if she was on camera when the incident occurred. Sharon was transported to Santa Paula Hospital to be treated.

Details surrounding why she was admitted to the hospital are currently unknown.

Since 2002, Sharon has been open about her health and discussed it in interviews and on the family’s television series. In 2002, she was diagnosed with colon cancer and in 2012 had undergone a double mastectomy due to her predisposed risk for breast cancer.

Sharon is a television personality and music manager who shares three children with rocker Ozzy Osbourne, her husband of 40 years.