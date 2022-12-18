HOLLYWOOD—A man in his 30’s died in a shooting that transpired in North Hollywood at the location of 6800 block of Simpson Avenue on Saturday, December 17.

When police arrived on the scene just around midnight, they found the man lying on the streets and was already deceased.

According to LAPD received he was a victim of a drive-by shooting and the car was possibly a white 2022 Mercedes SUV that was last seen westbound on Vanowen towards Laurel Canyon.

Detectives do not believe that this shooting was gang related.

Anyone with information is urged to contact LAPD at 1-877-527-3247