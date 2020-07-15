WEST HOLLYWOOD— Deputies of the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station have taken to the streets to educate people about the COVID-19 face covering requirement. Their efforts have been concentrated in busy areas like Santa Monica Boulevard, Sunset Boulevard, Melrose Avenue, Plummer Park and West Hollywood Park.

On June 18, Governor Newsom issued an order requiring all Californians to wear face coverings.

According to Lt. William Moulder, the deputies have not issued any citations. Citations for not wearing a mask are a fine of $250 and an additional $50 administration fee. Over 100 masks have been passed out instead.

“We conducted a short face cover/mask operation on Wednesday, July 8 at 3 p.m., on Santa Monica Boulevard between Hancock and Robertson with members of our COPPS (Community Oriented Policing and Problem Solving) Team. As it is always our intent, we endeavored to educate the public about the importance of wearing a face cover/mask. We contacted approximately 5 to 10 people who were not wearing face covers/masks. We also provided four masks to people who did not have one. No citations were issued,” said Lt. Moulder to WeHoVille.

Moulder encourages residents who see a person without a face cover/mask to call West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station at 310.855.8850. He stated: “We will send a message out to Patrol Units to see if there is someone in the area to check. The majority of enforcement will be conducted by our Special Teams with dedicated operations.”