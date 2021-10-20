SHERMAN OAKS—The Sherman Oaks Neighborhood Council Outreach announced its first event of 2021 – SONC’s Movie in the Park on Saturday, October 23 at the VNSO War Memorial Park located at 14201 Huston St.

Participants can claim their spot at 6:30 p.m. and showtime is at 7:15 p.m. featuring “Hocus Pocus.”

Attendees are asked to wear your Halloween costumes, bring blankets, lawn chairs, snacks, face masks and social distancing are encouraged.

In a statement the SONC, “Special thanks to the VNSO Parks & Recreation for making this event happen!”