BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills Police Department are investigating an attempted robbery that resulted in a shooting on Tuesday, October 19,, at approximately 8:45 p.m. The BHPD received a 9-1-1 call of a shooting that had just occurred at the Via Alloro Restaurant located at 301 N. Canon Drive.

Upon arrival, officers found a male suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was transported by paramedics from the Beverly Hills Fire Department to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Beverly Hills Police Department Detectives are investigating this incident and it appears the victim was shot during a robbery attempt. The victim is currently listed in stable condition.

The victim was able to retain all of his property and the suspect fled in a light colored four door silver Infiniti sedan (G35 or G37), with dark tinted windows that went south on Canon Drive. There is damage to the left rear quarter panel.

Anyone with details about this crime is urged to call the Beverly Hills Police Department at 310-285-2125. Anonymous reports can be made by text to BEVHILLSPD followed by the tip information to 888777. Tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. To access Crime Stoppers, download the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP or use the website http://www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Written By Anita Brown and Casey Jacobs