SHERMAN OAKS—On October 13, at approximately 1:30 a.m., a Sherman Oaks homeowner, woke up to the sound of someone breaking into his home on the 3600 block of Beverly Ridge Drive. The homeowner came face-to-face with two men and upon retrieving his weapon, the homeowner found a third burglar and opened fire. The burglars fled the scene.

The Los Angeles Police Department, Van Nuys Division responded to the scene. According to police, no one was injured and the suspects are still at large.

The Van Nuys Community Police Station services Van Nuys and Sherman Oaks residents in a 30-mile radius. There are over 325,000 residents in this section of Los Angeles County under the jurisdiction of the Valley Bureau at 7870 Nolan Place in Panorama City.



Anyone with details on the incident or the identies of the suspect is asked to call the LAPD Valley Bureau at (818) 644-8080.