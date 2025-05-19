SHINCHEONJI – On the 16 of May, Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony (Shincheonji Church of Jesus) hosted a worldwide seminar. Chairman Lee Man-hee spoke about the prophecies and fulfillment of the entire book of Revelation in the Peace Park in South Korea. The book of Revelation has been around for 2,000 years, but no one has been able to understand it or know the true meaning of its fulfillment, which is the purpose of why Chairman Lee has been traveling around the whole world testifying the revealed word of the entire book of Revelation.

Numerous congregation members, pastors, and news media companies worldwide came in-person and tuned in online (Zoom and YouTube) to hear the Chairman speak firmly on the book of Revelation, more specifically the fulfilled realities of the prophecies written in the book of Revelation from chapters 1-22.

Chairman Lee began the word portion by emphasizing that as believers we should not only know the prophecies and understand them, but “we need to know the actual entities of the fulfillment of Revelation, and make an effort to learn the word again and again”.

He asked the pastors and believers in attendance, “Have you mastered Revelation? If you add or subtract from Revelation, you will receive curses (Revelation 22:18-19). We need to resolve this, don’t we? We need to resolve it.”

Chairman Lee urged the pastors to have the mindset of reflecting on themselves and striving to become a pastor that God acknowledges. He explains how there is only one witness mentioned in the book of Revelation that has seen and heard all the realities of Revelation chapters 1-22 and is able to testify to them. “If one does not know the true entities of the fulfillment of the prophecies of Revelation, then one does not have authority to call someone a cult”.

Shincheonji, Church of Jesus is able to testify to the realities of Revelation because God, Jesus, and the word of truth are with them. At the forefront of this, despite Chairman Lee’s advanced age, he continuously testifies the realities of the prophecies of the book of Revelation, so when the prophecies have been fulfilled, then believers can see and believe in the physical fulfillment, as the actual entities will appear according to the scriptures (John 14:29). If a person wants to enter heaven then they must have the qualifications to enter heaven, “a person with this mindset (receiving qualifications) can enter heaven”.