MINNEAPOLIS— One person is dead and eleven others were injured after a shooting occurred on the morning of Father’s Day.

A shooting took place on early Sunday morning, June 21 on the 2900 block of Hennepin Avenue South, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. This specific location is said to be the same location of some of the many protests that occurred in response to the death of a resident of Minneapolis, George Floyd, who was killed by police on May 25.

The shooting left 11 individuals injured and one man dead. Those injured were said to have suffered non-threatening injuries. According to Fred Hwang, the manager at a restaurant near where the shooting occurred, the gunfire started shortly after midnight and bullets were said to be fired in all directions at multiple people standing outside the restaurant.

It is believed there were at least two groups of people firing weapons at one another during this shooting. According to police, the gunfire continued down a block. All victims were transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for their injuries.

No arrests have been made, and the motive remains unclear. The identity of the man who succumbed to his injuries has not been released to the public.