STUDIO CITY—On June 18, the Los Angeles Police Department reported a drive-by shooting that took place in Studio City in the parking lot of a Vons grocery store and CVS Pharmacy. One man, 50, was killed and the second man, 28, was wounded, said Officer Rosario Cervantes, an LAPD spokeswoman.

According to the LAPD, police officers received a call about shots fired at around 11 p.m. on the 4000 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard, near its intersection with Ventura Boulevard.

They reported that once officers arrived to the scene they found both men with gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to the hospital, where the older man died. The 28-year-old is in stable condition, according to the police.

Although the names of both victims have not been released, the police disclosed that the man who was killed was Armenian and from Canoga Park.

As of right now, the police are unaware of any motive behind the shooting and there is no suspect information.

They learned that the two victims were talking to each other outside of their cars when a gray vehicle approached them and an individual inside the car began shooting. Multiple rounds were fired at the victims. Afterward, the vehicle rapidly drove away from the crime scene.

Police are canvassing the area to look for surveillance and possible witnesses. Anyone with information on the shooting can call Detective Steve Castro at (818) 374-1925