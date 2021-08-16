SANTA MONICA—Lt. Rudy Flores of the Santa Monica Police Department indicated in an email to Canyon News that they arrested a suspect connected to a shooting that transpired on Friday, August 13. At around 9:45 p.m. officers responded to a call for service at Eddie’s Liquor located at 2045 20th Street about a shooting.

Officers found a male suspect, later identified as Jesus Manuel Macias, 36, in a verbal argument with the victim in the parking lot. When the argument escalated, a female with Macias, Lucero Campos, 26, retrieved a handgun from their car and gave it to Macias who fired multiple shots at the victim, missing both times, and both Macias and Lucero fled the scene.

Officers obtained a suspect and vehicle description locating the fleeing vehicle on the eastbound I-10 freeway. The vehicle was stopped in the area of Sawtelle Boulevard and Matteson Avenue. An adult female passenger and three minors were also located inside the car. Witnesses identified Macias and Campos as the perpetrators involved in the shooting.

A loaded 9mm handgun was recovered from the vehicle. The two suspects, from El Monte, were booked for the following:

-Macias – 245(a)(2) PC – Assault with a Deadly Weapon (Firearm); 25850(c)(1) PC Carrying loaded Firearm in Public (Felon); 29800(a)(1) PC – Convicted Felon in Possession of a firearm; and 273A(a) PC – Child Endangerment.

-Campos – 273A(a) PC – Child Endangerment; 25850(a) PC – Carrying a Loaded Firearm; and 31 PC – Aiding and Abetting.

Anyone with additional details about the shooting or the suspects involved is asked to contact Detective Tavera with the Criminal Investigations Division at 310-458-2256 or the Santa Monica Department’s Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8427.