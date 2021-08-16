SANTA MONICA—Fire Captain, Patrick McNulty of the Santa Monica Fire Department indicated in a press release to Canyon News that a fatal traffic collision transpired on Saturday, August 14 that a collision on a freeway killing one person.

At 5:46 p.m. firefighters responded to a report of a multiple vehicle traffic collision on the eastbound Interstate 10 Freeway at the Lincoln Boulevard overpass. After arriving on the scene, firefighters found nine vehicles with on with one of them being overturned. After assessing the scene and triaging all parties involved, it was determined there were four patients, one who died at the scene. The name of that victim has not yet been disclosed to the public.

One person was critically injured and transported to a local trauma center. One person sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital and a fourth person suffered minor injuries and was treated and released at the scene.

A total of 27 firefighters and paramedics along with the Santa Monica Police Department, California Highway Patrol (CHP), and McCormick Ambulance worked to stabilize the incident scene, provide care to the injured and transportation to the hospital. The cause of the accident is still under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.