UNITED STATES−One person was injured in a shooting that occurred in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Tuesday, May 25, at 10:00 a.m. on the one-year anniversary of the death of George Floyd. The shooting took place in what is now knows as, George Floyd square.

Minneapolis Police responded to reports of shots fired on the 3800 Elliott Avenue South. Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) spokesperson, John Elder indicated that the shooter was seen driving away from the scene at a high rate of speed.

Bullets flew just hours before a family festival that was to take place in Minneapolis in celebration of the life of George Floyd. The planned festivities followed a year of violence, riots, Black Lives Matter (BLM), and Defund the Police protests. No one else was harmed in this shooting.

YouTube video footage picked up the sounds of shots fired on a quiet square courtyard just before the festivities were scheduled to begin.

Reports indicate a 250 percent increase in crime for Minneapolis. Shooting victims in the last few weeks included nineteen children. One such shooting took the life of 6-year-old Aniya Allen killed Monday, May 24.

On Saturday, May 22, at 1:59 a.m. MPD officers responded to the sound of gunshots on the 300 block of North 1st Avenue. Officers found one deceased male on the ground.

According to MPD reports, there were 10 victims in Saturday’s shooting requiring Minneapolis Fire and Emergency services along with responding officers from within and outside of Minneapolis.

In a statement posted on Facebook, MPD Chief of Police, Medaria Arradondo, made a plea with the public to work together with MPD stating, “These brazen senseless acts of gun violence must stop.”

https://www.facebook.com/MinneapolisPoliceDepartment/posts/10161187914932516

Officer Derek Chauvin responded to a 911 call from a cashier who reportedly took a counterfeit $20.00 bill from Floyd. In the 9-11 call an employee at the store indicated that Floyd left the store before they realized the bill was counterfeit. The caller stated that “he was out there sitting on his car.”

In a recording that was made public, the 9-11 dispatcher can be heard asking the caller, “On 38th Street So, this guy gave a counterfeit bill, has your cigarettes, and he’s under the influence of something?”

The caller answered, “something like that,” and in another statement said, “he is not acting right,” and “he is not in control of himself.”

Cell phone video footage captured by a bystander depicted Officer Chauvin attempting to get Floyd, who was resisting arrest, on the ground.

News reports indicate that Floyd had an extensive criminal history. Floyd’s toxicology report came back with reports of large amounts of drugs in his system.

Officer Chauvin held a Floyd down with his knee. Floyd died during the altercation.

Reports indicate that officer Derek Chauvin is currently on suicide watch at a maximum-security prison for his own protection. The former police officer was found guilty of three counts of murder and manslaughter on Tuesday, April 20. Sentencing will reportedly begin 8 weeks after his court date.