HOLLYWOOD— A couple was shot at when trying to leave their home to go to dinner, in the intersection of Serrano Avenue and Carlton Way, just south of Hollywood Boulevard, on Sunday, January 8, 2023.

At around 7 p.m, The Los Angeles Police Department received several calls stating that about three or four shots were fired at the corner of Carlton Way and Serrano Avenue. Another caller stated that one shot was fired into an apartment, according to Citizen. LAPD arrived on the scene, including 10 patrol cars and a search helicopter, and found that a couple had been shot at while driving in their car.

At around 6:55 p.m., the couple told Canyon News that they were leaving their apartment to head to dinner. They were making a U-turn at the intersection of Serrano Avenue. and Carlton Way, when another car – described as a black Dodge Charger – heading eastbound on Carlton way, quickly approached them, causing the couple to abruptly stop. At that moment, the back passenger in the black Dodge Charger produced a gun and fired three or four shots towards the couple in their car. The suspects then proceeded to flee northbound on Serrano Ave, hitting the drivers side at the front of the couple’s car. There were no fatalities.

The victims remained unharmed, but their car suffered three bullet holes, a flat tire and damage to the front driver’s side of the car.

LAPD told Canyon News that the motive behind the shots fired is unknown, but could be an incident of road rage or gang related. LAPD officers were scanning the ground around the incident and found shell casings, prompting them also to believe the couple was caught in a crossfire.

Police are looking for three suspects in a black Dodge charger. If anyone has any information on the incident, please call 911.