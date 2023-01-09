DENVER, CO– The Los Angeles Chargers wrapped up their 2022 regular season with a 31-28 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday, January 8 at Empower Field at Mile High. At a mark of (10-7), the Chargers will face the Jacksonville Jaguars next weekend in the first round of the NFL Playoffs.

This AFC Wild Card game will be at TIAA Bank Field Stadium on Saturday, January 14, kick off is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. and the game will air on NBC.

Perhaps the hottest team in the NFL, the Jaguars reeled off five straight victories to capture the AFC South crown.

This intriguing matchup features two up and coming teams being led by two young dynamic quarterbacks-Chargers Quarterback Justin Herbert and The Jaguars Trevor Lawrence.

Jacksonville visited SoFi Stadium in week 3 and mauled the Chargers, 38-10. Los Angeles has been playing great football over the last two months, so this matchup has the potential to be one of the premiere games of the weekend.

This game will be remembered and scrutinized over Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley’s decision to play his starters. Among rabid sports fans and analysts, the issue of resting players prior to the playoffs is always controversial and opens the floodgates of second guessing.

In the second quarter, Wide Receiver Mike Williams went down with a back injury in the second quarter, which resulted in him being carted off the field. Williams never returned to the game.

Fortunately, X-rays came back negative. He will undergo further testing on Monday in preparation for next weekend’s wild card game against the Jaguars.

Brandon Staley is a young, confident coach who has earned the respect of his players. His impulsive and bold decisions have helped guide the Chargers to their first playoff berth since 2018.

Furthermore, many of the Chargers best players have been dinged up and injured throughout the season. Staley believed this final tune-up against Denver was an opportunity for the first team offense to gel and find rhythm one final time prior to the Playoffs. Coach Staley said as much in the press conference, ” you have to field a football team, we wanted to be competitive and keep everyone safe.”

Los Angeles is titletown, since the Rams went on a magical playoff run ending in a Super Bowl victory at SoFi. Why can’t the Chargers be next? Las Vegas certainly feels so as the Chargers open up as a slight favorite against the Jaguars, in spite of the Jag’s defeating the Bolt’s by 28 points earlier in the year.