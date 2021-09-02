SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred on the Santa Monica Pier on Tuesday, August 31. The shooting occurred at 12:54 a.m., where the Department received a call about hearing 3-4 gunshots, and spotting an unknown male running towards the Ferris Wheel then out of sight.

When authorities arrived on scene, they spoke with a witness who reported that she recovered a handgun dropped by a male while he was trying to jump over a fence. Officers did not find any victims, but located spent casings and impact holes on a wall. All the parties to the shooting fled prior to officers arriving and no suspects were arrested.

At this time, SMPD detectives are attempting to identify and locate the following subject who dropped the handgun at the scene, which was a Hispanic male, between 25 and 30 years old and standing approximately 5 feet and 7 inches tall. He has black hair, brown eyes and was seen wearing a black hat and black clothing.

Anyone with additional information pertaining to this incident or individual is asked to contact Detective Tavera with the Criminal Investigations Division at 310-458-2256 or the Santa Monica Department’s Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8427.