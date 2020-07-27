BEVERLY HILLS—Simon Cowell is planning to sell his Beverly Hills home which is estimated to be worth over $20 million, telling friends he wants a “quieter life.”

Cowell, known for his role as a judge on “American Idol,” “America’s Got Talent” and “The X-Factor” purchased the 6 bedroom home for nearly $4 million in 2004 from singer, actress and dancer Jennifer Lopez.

The television personality spent five years renovating the house which now includes an eight-car garage, a massage room, a retina-scanning security system, and more. The house also has a pool and spa, gym, a movie theatre, and a live-in space for a butler.

Sources told the Sun, Cowell’s Beverly Hills home, “holds one too many showbiz memory – now that he has a son and long-term partner, he wants to lead a simpler life and create new memories not revolving around rock n’ roll, TV or parties.”

Cowell is currently raising his son, Eric, with his partner Lauren Silverman. Friends of Cowell continued, telling The Sun he intends on keeping the $24 million Malibu beach estate purchased in 2017, saying, “It’s certainly the end of an era – but Simon is excited for a new chapter.”

The move comes shortly after Cowell cut all ties Syco music, the record label that Cowell signed to One Direction. Cowell sold the label to Sony in 2005, but remained involved until Cowell’s departure was announced early last week. He reportedly left the record label in an eight-figure deal.

Cowell currently also owns a home in Wimbledon, Holland Park, and a place in New York City.