HOLLYWOOD—JCFilms Hollywood, JCFilms Studios, and Abba Pictures announce they will release an original theatrical film starring Vanessa Angel, Robert Rey, and Patricia Miller. Under a new strategic partnership between 3 production companies. The movie will initially have theatrical releases in the US, Canada and Brazil. The partnership between these 3 independent studios has solid foundations in terms of creativity, marketing and storytelling.

Set against Hollywood’s glamorous yet challenging landscape, the movie, directed by Michael J. Prieto, written by Jason Campbell, and produced by Steve Prieto, explores the story of a traumatized aspiring actor aiming for stardom. It addresses themes of ambition and hardships within the entertainment industry.

The feature film will be submitted to prestigious festivals, marking a potential milestone in Patricia Miller’s multifaceted career as a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) actress, creative director, and production designer.

She commented, “‘Simon Says’ was created and shot in California with the Hollywood film industry at “heart” and presents a narrative of struggle centered around redemption. Our approach pushes the boundaries of conservative storytelling in independent cinema and the end will shake the core of how individuals navigate their pursuit of fame, fortune and how some dreams come true in the film industry. It is an interesting, mysterious and realistic fiction based on what could really happen to anyone bold enough to risk leaving their small town lives and land in Hollywood without knowing anybody there. ”

Jason Campbell, President JCFilms says:

“I grew up in a very fundamentalist Southern Baptist home where television was limited and movies were forbidden. I grew up believing Hollywood was evil. Later in life on rare occasion I visited “Tinseltown”, I figured all the Christians were in hiding and I was wrong “

With the rapid growth of JCFilm’s Production Clubs across America, and over 100 movies produced so far (Award win movies such as “Miracle of Manchester ”, “Break Every Chain” and “Finding Faith”). We caught the attention of several working Christian actors in Hollywood. Actors like Dean Cain (Known for his iconic role as “Superman”), Erik Estrada, Kevin Sorbo (Known for his role as “Hercules”), Eddie McClintock and many more.

Post-pandemic, alternative cinema has seen a notable shift in focus, with a rise in streaming services and a gradual box office recovery. “Simon Says” mirrors this transitional phase in filmmaking. Moreover, its selection for film festivals indicates its quality and potential impact on the industry.

“Simon Says” employs production and storyline techniques that reflect Miller’s dedication to advancing the independent film genre. Collaborations with JCFilms Hollywood, Abba Pictures, and JCFilms Studios highlight the collective effort and growing opportunities within the indie film community.

Miller stated, “Our goal was to create a captivating film that inspires new perspectives in indie filmmaking. The positive reception it has garnered is an encouraging start to our journey.”

About Patricia Miller, “Simon Says”

Patricia Miller is an actress, creative director, and production designer recognized for her versatility and contributions to the film industry. Her latest endeavor, “Simon Says,” showcases her commitment to pushing the boundaries of the independent film sector.

