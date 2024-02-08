BEVERLY HILLS—Vanity Fair will be returning to Beverly Hills for its post-Academy Awards Party on the 400 block of North Crescent Drive, adjacent to Beverly Hills City Hall, on the evening of Sunday, March 10.

South Santa Monica Boulevard, the 400 block of the street will be closed starting Monday, February 26 at 10 p.m. to Thursday, March 14, reopening by 10 p.m.

All businesses on North Crescent Drive are accessible during the closure. Motorists are asked to use alternates routes. Access remains open to local parking garages.

On the day of the Vanity Fair post-Oscars bash beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 10 to 2 a.m. Monday, March 11, the following roads surrounding the North Crescent closure will be impacted. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes during that time.

-North Cañon Drive between North and South Santa Monica Boulevard will be closed

-Eastbound lanes on South Santa Monica Boulevard starting at Civic Center will be impacted, with lanes closed from Rexford Drive to North Cañon Drive

-Detours will be in place routing traffic North and South on Rexford Drive

-North Santa Monica Boulevard Westbound lane closures will be in place from Rodeo Drive to Rexford Drive

For more details call the City’s Hotline: Monday – Friday 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. (310) 285-2408.