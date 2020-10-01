UNITED STATES—Singer Helen Reddy, famous for her song “I am Woman” passed away on Tuesday, September 29, at the age of 78 in Los Angeles.

The Australian singer has had a career in the music industry for four decades and released 18 studio albums and 8 earned No. 1 spot on the Billboard adult contemporary chart.

In addition, to singing she acted in films and musicals, making various TV appearances. In 2002, she retired from singing, but made rare concerts appearances.

Reddy was known for her female empowerment songs including “I Am Woman” [which was in her 1971 debut album], “Ain’t No Way to Treat a Lady” and “Hear me Roar,” which helped her become a leader in the feminism movement.

A film about Reddy titled “I Am Woman” premiered last month and stars Tilda Cobham-Hervey as Reddy and includes a new song by Reddy’s granddaughter Lily Donat.

A statement was released via Facebook by her children Traci Donat and Jordan Sommers that reads: “It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Helen Reddy, on the afternoon of September 29th 2020 in Los Angeles. She was a wonderful Mother, Grandmother and a truly formidable woman. Our hearts are broken. But we take comfort in the knowledge that her voice will live on forever.”