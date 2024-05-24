Visalia, CA – Two individuals have lost their lives in a single-car crash that occurred late Thursday night, May 23, 2024, according to KFSN.

The incident took place shortly before 10:30 PM at the intersection of Goshen Avenue and Marcin Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered a severely damaged vehicle and two individuals who had been ejected from it. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

As of now, the identities of the deceased have not been released, pending notification of their families. The Visalia Police Department is actively investigating the circumstances that led to this fatal crash.

