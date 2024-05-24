UNITED STATES—On May 24, in the afterglow of yesterday’s Trump rally in the South Bronx, it hit me just how popular, Donald Trump has become. For a man who has spent his life in the spotlight, it is hard to believe that someone so well-known could continue to grow in popularity.



No matter how much is covered or not covered by mainstream media, it is never even half of it. It would be impossible, as a writer, to cover it all. That Trump would do a rally in the state he has been at trial in makes sense.



That the same man who took a famous ride down the golden escalator in Trump Tower two election cycles ago, could draw such an immense crowd after NewYork trials, and Georgia Trials, the high school graduation of theTrump’s youngest son, Barron, that is an impressive accomplishment.



The week before the rally in the Bronx, there was another rally. More information can be found on Elon Musk’s social media platform, X. The Black Patriots for Trump drew a nice crowd too.



Rev. Ruben Diaz, who is a leader in both Black Patriots for Trump and Democrats for Trump took a stand for the former President.



“I am here for a variety of reasons, but I want to tell you first, that as a Puerto Rican, as a Hispanic, I want to apologize to you for the conduct of Judge Juan Merchan,” Díaz said. “As a Hispanic, I want to apologize. He has been used to destroy you, but we know better than that.”



“The judge hates Donald Trump,” he said Tuesday outside the courtroom. “Just take-a-look. Take-a-look, at him. Take-a-look at where he comes from. He can’t stand Donald Trump. He’s doing everything in his power.”



As far as celebrities go, the former President has a unique following.



While there are too many celebrities for Trump to list here, he has garnered support from wholesome celebrities such as John Voight, Duck Dynasty’s Robertson family, actor Dennis Quaid, to athletes such as Brett Favre, Terrell Owens, Mike Tyson, Dennis Rodman. Music legends such as Lee Greenwood, Teg Nugent, Jason Aldean, and Charlie Daniels have made no qualms about their never-ending support of Trump.



Trump has won the support of many members of the GOP. Yes, he is the leader of the Republican party, but he also campaigned against candidates vying for the same presidential seat in 2016, and 2020 that he was.



Rep. Rand Paul (R-KY) spoke at a Trump rally in 2019. Rep. Marco Rubio (R-FL) spoke at another Trump rally on November 6, 2022.



Texas Senator Ted Cruz made the following tweet on X.



“I am proud to endorse Donald J. Trump for President. Now is the time for us to unite to oust Joe Biden and save our country from the Democrats’ destructive agenda.”



In tv interview with Sean Hannity, Senator Cruz told Hannity, “I look forward to supporting him [Trump] enthusiastically,” and so he has.



Most recently, former U.N. Ambassador, former Governor of S.C., and staunch conservative, Nikki Haley admitted publicly that while she is not ready to endorse Trump, she will be voting for him in November’s Presidential election.



In return, former President Trump spoke of Haley at the Trump Rally in the South Bronx on May 23rd. Trump spoke positively of his former Ambassador and noted that she would most likely be part of the Trump team.



Dr. Ben Carson who went from being a world-renowned neurosurgeon to holding a key appointment as the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development for the Trump Administration, told Newsmax on May 24, that he wasn’t surprised that presumptive GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump drew such a large crowd at the most recent Trump rally in the Bronx.



In an interview with, “Wake Up America,” Dr. Carson said, “I think it’s wonderful that people are actually, starting to evaluate what’s happening in their lives, rather than just following the party line and doing what they’ve always done. You have to recognize that it’s not black, or brown, or a white issue. It’s an American issue. Everybody is feeling, the pain when they go to the store when they go to the gas pump when they get their bills in the mail.



“It was so different just a short period-of-time-ago, in the previous administration. People can put those two things side by side. They don’t have to think back 20 or 30 years. It’s just a few years in a stretch in people’s memory. So, I’m not surprised to see people migrating toward Trump. I think this is the beginning of that migration. I think it’s going to continue.”









