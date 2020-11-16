CALIFORNIA — On Friday, November 13, Six Flags Magic Mountain announced the park will partially reopen with a new, holiday-themed drive-through experience. The “Holiday in the Park Drive-Thru Experience” will debut on November 20.

With state restrictions still not allowing theme parks to fully reopen, Six Flags will for the first time ever host a drive-through experience as park officials try to navigate the difficulties of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are delighted to be reopening our park to safely celebrate the holidays with this unprecedented and magical event,” said Six Flags Magic Mountain President Don McCoy in a statement. “We have successfully transformed the traditional operation of our beloved Holiday in the Park into a new drive-through experience that is sure to delight guests and team members alike. We are proud and honored to help our guests create special holiday memories, and to provide a feeling of hope and a small reprieve during this very difficult year.”

The experience will include eight “immersive” and different drive-by areas throughout the 125-acre theme park which will be filled with “colorful” twinkling lights, choreographed to festive music. “Merry Lane,” “Winter Wonderland,” and “North Pole Plaza” are some of the decorated areas to be featured.

With its debut scheduled for November 20, the experience will “run daily through November 29 (Thanksgiving week), Friday through Sunday the following two weeks, and daily December 18 through January 3, 2021, beginning at 6 p.m. each night.”

The park will require all guests to make reservations online in advance in order to attend the event. Officials said CDC and L.A. County guidelines for vehicle-based events will be followed.

“The safety of guests and team members is always Six Flags’ top priority,” officials said. “To prevent overcrowding and provide proper social distancing, a limited number of cars will be allowed each night.”

Six Flags Magic Mountain has been closed since March due to the pandemic.