HOLLYWOOD HILLS — The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) extinguished a brush fire near the iconic Hollywood sign on Saturday, November 14.

The 2,500-square-foot fire was first reported at 9:47 p.m., moving uphill along the northbound 101 Freeway at Barham Boulevard. The first 20 firefighters at the scene managed to contain the “heavy brush” flames in approximately 21 minutes, according to Nicholas Prange of LAFD.

The remainder of ground and air operations was “cancelled” after firefighters extinguished the fire at around 10:10 p.m. Crews remained on the scene for approximately one hour to mop up the burn area, according to LAFD.

LAFD did not report any information about injuries or threats to the sign or to other structures at any point.

Approximately one year ago on November 9, 2019 , the 34-acre “Barham Fire” burned near the Warner Brothers studio lot in Burbank, with plumes of smoke visible over the Hollywood Sign. Despite forcing an evacuation in the studio, the fire was contained before any damage was done.