WOODLAND HILLS— On Saturday, February 11, 2023, a collision between three vehicles in the 5900 block of North Topanga Canyon Boulevard resulted in six victims being hospitalized, the Los Angeles Fire Department released.

At 6:25 p.m., the multi-vehicle crash occurred and airbags deployed in all three vehicles, LAFD officials said. Six victims were transported to a local hospital: one listed in critical condition, one in moderate condition and four listed in fair condition.

Details about the cause of the crash or the identity of the victims have not been released. Canyon News has reached out to LAFD spokesperson Nicholas Prange for comment, but did not hear back before print.