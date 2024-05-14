SANTA MONICA—On Friday, May 10, the Santa Monica Police Department reported on their Facebook page that the Department’s Mobile Command Post made several arrests near 3rd and Arizona.

The Downtown Services Unit was conducting an operation focused on narcotics-related crimes in the area.

Their efforts led to six arrests for various drug offenses and three citations were also issued. Public Services Officers addressed concerns in nearby parking structures, issuing 65 citations for vehicle and municipal code violations.

The SMPD reminded the public that, “As residents and visitors, we all play a role in maintaining a safe and clean Downtown. If you witness any suspicious or illegal activity, please report it promptly to the SMPD non-emergency line at (310) 458-8491 or if warranted, call 9-1-1.”

“Thank you so much. We residents appreciate it. I wish you had the ability to have this type of presence every day so the criminals would find another city to torment,” Jessica Yingling said in a statement on Facebook.