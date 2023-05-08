SANTA MONICA/STUDIO CITY—Lt. Erika Aklufi of the Santa Monica Police Department indicated in an email to Canyon News that on authorities discovered human remains in the courtyard of an abandoned property in the 2900 block of Santa Monica Boulevard.

The Los Angeles County Coroner took possession of the remains and are currently working to determine the cause of death. On Saturday, May 6, the coroner positively identified the remains as those of Beau Mann, who was born on February 1, 1982.

Mann was last seen on November 30, 2021 leaving a 7-Eleven around 2 p.m. Mann sent a text to 911 before his disappearance. He was reported missing to the Los Angeles Police Department on December 4, 2021. The LAPD reported he was last seen on Berkeley Street and Santa Monica Boulevard. Less than 10 minutes later, a text was sent to 911 from Mann’s cellphone, indicating that he needed help and was in an Uber. Mann gave no further details as to why he needed help. According to Mann’s fiancé, Jason Abate, Uber records show that Mann was dropped off at the 7-Eleven at around 2:05 p.m. It then shows that he was dropped off at Berkeley Street in Santa Monica, California at 2:35 p.m. “Nobody heard from him again, and he hasn’t been heard from since,” Abate said in a Facebook live video.

He last spoke with family on November 28, 2021. His family alerted authorities at the time that Beau was struggling with mental health issues and they were concerned about his safety. Beau was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, dark sweatshirt, dark pants, and black shoes. He was carrying a large backpack.

Police reached out to him twice and got no response, Amy Mann, Beau’s mother, told the Telegram.

Abate runs the HelpFindBeauMann Facebook page and frequently does Facebook and Instagram Live’s to raise awareness about his fiancé’s disappearance. “The thing that saddens me the most is that we really don’t have any tips,” Abate said on a Facebook live on April 11, 2022.

“We’ve done everything you can possibly think of and more. You have no idea how much we actually have done as far as trying to figure out where Beau is or went. Yes we have gone through his accounts, yes we have pulled his credit report numerous times,” Abate said.

Mann is the founder of Sober Grid, an app designed to provide people suffering with substance abuse, with “easy access to private support at any time and at any stage of the recovery journey,” the app’s website states. The goal of the app is to help users “maintain their path to sobriety.”

When he was younger, Mann suffered from substance abuse issues and wanted to create a support system for people to stay clean and sober, Abate told Dateline.

Sandra H. Eggers, who was a close friend of Beau released the following statement on Facebook:

“Unfortunately Beau has been found dead. Jason is devastated and is not up to posting. Pls send him your love and support. It seems his body was found in yard at last address he was dropped off at by Uber driver. At the current moment, there are no further details. We will be investigating and keep you posted. Rest In Peace Beau. Your smile will always light us up. So many fond memories You are missed and will always be remembered.”

Beau’s aunt, Rhonda Mann posted on Facebook:

“This is a very hard time for all of us. As Beau’s aunt, I wanted to send this statement from the family:

We were notified by the Santa Monica, California police this weekend that Beau’s remains were found in a grassy area about a mile from where an Uber dropped him off on November 30, 2021. His identity was confirmed through dental records. At this point, we have no further details on what led to his death.

We want to thank all of those who helped us search for him and who prayed for Beau’s safe return over the past year and a half. Beau was a beautiful soul who spent the better part of his life helping others. We miss his infectious smile and positive attitude every day. We know his spirit will live on through his company and passion, Sober Grid, as it continues to help those struggling with the grip of addiction.”

Anyone with any details pertaining to this incident or person(s) involved is asked to contact SMPD Detective Ismael Tavera at 310-458-2256, Ismael.tavera@santamonica.gov, or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8427.