SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Fire Department extinguished an apartment fire on Tuesday, July 12at approximately 8:36 a.m. Firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire in the 100 block of Palisades Avenue.

Patrick Nulty, Fire Captain for the SMFD indicated in an email to Canyon News that firefighters found a two-story apartment building with a working fire in one unit on the second floor. Firefighters started an aggressive attack on the fire while simultaneously searching for any occupants inside the building. Due to the large volume of fire, there was extension into the mansard roof that required firefighters to cut into and expose void spaces to access the fire.

It took approximately 30 minutes to fully extinguish the flames that were confined to the original apartment of origin. There was minor smoke and water damage to units next to and below the fire. The resident of the fire unit was not home when the fire broke out, and there were no injuries to civilians or first responders. The Santa Monica Fire Department was assisted by Santa Monica Police, Office of Emergency Management, McCormick Ambulance, and Santa Monica Building & Safety. A precise cause of the fire is under investigation by fire officials.