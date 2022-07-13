SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica addressed key priorities indicating the new budget includes over $16 million in direct funding for three projects championed by Assemblymember Richard Bloom.

“I am thrilled to have secured several key investments for the City of Santa Monica in the 2022-23 state budget. These projects will address critical infrastructure needs in the City and will help ensure the safety of pedestrians in our community, address the growing behavioral health needs of our residents, and help the City meet its sustainability goals,” said Assemblymember Bloom. “All three of these budget items represent the continuity of policies and projects I have worked on as Santa Monica’s Mayor and Councilmember and my last 10 years representing the City and the 50th District in the Assembly. They are the product of nearly a quarter-century representing the interests of our community, which I have been honored to serve.”

“We are extremely grateful to Assemblymember Bloom for his advocacy on behalf of the City of Santa Monica,” said Mayor Sue Himmelrich. “This state funding will enable the City to advance three important projects that are currently unfunded and align with our priorities of a clean and safe Santa Monica, addressing homelessness and an equitable and inclusive economic recovery.”

According to a press release from the city of Santa Monica, direct funding will advance the following projects in Santa Monica:

-The City Yards Modernization Project will receive $10 million to fund infrastructure and operational improvements that advance City Yards’ transformation in delivering resident services from a facility with pioneering innovations in sustainability and safety.

-The Lincoln Boulevard Neighborhood Corridor Plan will receive $4.8 million to construct medians, crosswalks, lighting and landscaping to promote efficient vehicular travel and pedestrian safety.

-The Santa Monica Behavioral Health Center project will receive $1.5 million to address the needs of vulnerable residents with around-the-clock response, including access to safe temporary housing and stabilizing care. The City is pursuing additional direct funding for the Behavioral Health Center through the federal appropriations process, and Congressman Ted Lieu announced this week that his request of $1.5 million in federal funding for the project has been included in the FY 2023 appropriations bill that the U.S. House will vote on in the coming weeks.

The focus of the state of California budget is a $17 billion inflation relief package that includes payments of up to $1,050 to 23 million Californians, a temporary suspension of the state’s diesel tax, and additional funding for emergency rental assistance and to help with past-due utility bills.