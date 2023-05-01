SANTA MONICA— The Santa Monica Amateur Astronomy Club (SMAAC) will host Dr. Seth Shostak for an in-person talk on Saturday, May 13, at 6 p.m. Shostak is a senior astronomer at the Search for Extra-terrestrial Intelligence (SETI).

Shostak has been with the SETI Institute since 2001. He has hosted their weekly radio show “Big Picture Science” since 2003.

Dr. Shostak has been featured on Discovery Channel, Learning Channel, History Channel, the BBC, Good Morning America, Larry King Live, Coast to Coast AM, NPR, CNN News, and National Geographic Television.

In 2004, he won the Klumpke-Roberts Award for the popularization of astronomy.

The guest lecture will take place at Wildwood School, 11811 Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles.



There will be free parking in Wildwood garage on Mississippi Ave. Enter on Mississippi near Westgate (SW of Granville, just NE of Westgate).

Those wishing to attend via zoom can contact samoastronomy@gmail.com

The Santa Monica Amateur Astrology Club usual meetings occur on the second Friday of every month at 7 p.m.