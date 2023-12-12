MALIBU—A small brush fire was extinguished by firefighters the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Malibu/Lost Hills Station indicated on X on Saturday, December 9.

It was reported that deputies with the LACOFD were on the scene of 19419 Pacific Coast Highway about the fire. Firefighters remained on the scene to monitor any hot spots that could flare up.

Traffic in the region was closed in both direction and reopened to the public after 9:30 p.m. per authorities.

There were no reports of any injuries during the incident.