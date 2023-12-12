MALIBU—A 1.8 magnitude earthquake was reported 8.7mi WNW of Malibu on Tuesday, December 12. The earthquake was reported at 07:59:53 UTC per the United States Geological Survey.

There were no reports of any damage in the region, but the quake could also be felt in the following cities: Westlake Village, Thousand Oaks, Agoura Hills and Camarillo.

The number of stations that reported the seismic activity was 42 and it had a minimum distance of 5.2 kilometers.

Earthquakes have the potential to cause significant damage to property and injuries to humans with high magnitudes. If ever in the presence of an earthquake, individuals are advised to drop, cover and hold-on.

The USGS reports on its website to do the following if ever in the midst of an earthquake:

If you are INDOORS — STAY THERE! Get under a desk or table and hang on to it (Drop, Cover, and Hold on!) or move into a hallway or against an inside wall. STAY CLEAR of windows, fireplaces, and heavy furniture or appliances. GET OUT of the kitchen, which is a dangerous place (things can fall on you). DON’T run downstairs or rush outside while the building is shaking or while there is danger of falling and hurting yourself or being hit by falling glass or debris.

If you are OUTSIDE — get into the OPEN, away from buildings, power lines, chimneys, and anything else that might fall on you.

If you are DRIVING — stop, but carefully. Move your car as far out of traffic as possible. DO NOT stop on or under a bridge or overpass or under trees, light posts, power lines, or signs. STAY INSIDE your car until the shaking stops. When you RESUME driving, watch for breaks in the pavement, fallen rocks, and bumps in the road at bridge approaches.

If you are in a MOUNTAINOUS AREA — watch out for falling rock, landslides, trees, and other debris that could be loosened by quakes.

If you are near the OCEAN – see these safety rules from NOAA’s Tsunami Warning Center.

The state of California participates in the Great Shakeout Earthquake Drills each year.