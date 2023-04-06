MALIBU—Santa Monica College will celebrate the opening of its new Malibu Campus. “[At] 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 22. The event, which is open to the public, will be held at SMC Malibu Campus, 23555 Civic Center Way, located next to the Malibu Library. Ample parking is available on site, and along Civic Center Way. The open house will include live class demonstrations, campus tours, with Malibu High School and Malibu Community Library (part of the Los Angeles Public Library system) participating to provide information tables for attendees and activities for children, and more,” reads the SMC website.

Santa Monica College is a two-year community college. The main campus is 38 acres and located at 1900 Pico Boulevard in Santa Monica. There are five other satellite locations located across Santa Monica. They offer over 180 degree and certificate programs. Over 30,000 students study at SMC. Eight men’s sports and ten women’s sports are available at the college.

A list of programs available at the college are available using at: https://www.smc.edu/academics/areas-of-interest/all-programs.php

A virtual tour of athletic facilities are available at: https://www.smccorsairs.com/general/2020-21/Virtual_Athletics_Tour

The SMC Historical brochure can be viewed at: https://www.smc.edu/about/documents/SMC-HistoricalBrochure.pdf

High school students requesting to speak with an SMC recruitment specialist can do so by filling out the form available at: https://www.smc.edu/student-support/welcome-center or email Outreach@smc.edu for more details.