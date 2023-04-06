New Trailer For “Barbie” Movie Arrives

HOLLYWOOD—A new trailer for the live-action “Barbie” film was released this week. The movie will be released in theaters on July 21. The film is directed by Greta Gerwig who helmed the Oscar nominated Best Picture contender “Lady Bird” in 2017 starring Saoirse Ronan. “Lady Bird” won the 2018 Golden Globe for Best Picture Musical/Comedy. The 2018 animated film “Isle of Dogs” was also directed by Gerwig. The film was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

The Barbie doll was first released as a children’s toy in the 1959 by the Southern Californian toy company Mattel, Inc. Her boyfriend, Ken, was first introduced in 1961. Numerous video games, animated series, films and toys have been released.

Australian actress Margot Robbie will portray Barbie in the upcoming film. Robbie played Sharon Tate in the 2019 film “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”. She also played Harley Quinn in the “Suicide Squad” films. In the 2015 Movie, “The Big Short,” Robbie had a cameo appearance as herself explaining mortgage bonds in a bathtub. This was the only other time she appeared with co-star Ryan Gosling in a film together.

Gosling will portray Barbie’s love interest Ken in the movie. “The Place Beyond The Pines” actor has been active since the 1990s. He is one of many Hollywood actors to be featured in episodes of the 1990s children’s horror TV show “Goosebumps” based on the novels by R.L. Stine. Gosling is Married to “We Own The Night” actress Eva Mendes. The couple have two children together.

British singer Dua Lipa, 27, will play a mermaid in the movie. Lipa has won two Billboard Music Awards, An MTV Video Music Award and a Grammy Award. She will also appear in the upcoming Apple TV spy thriller “Argylle” alongside “Superman” actor Henry Cavill and action star and WWE wrestler John Cena.