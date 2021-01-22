SANTA MONICA- On Thursday, January 21, Santa Monica College (SMC) announced that they will remain remote-only for the Summer 2021 term, with the exception of some in-person labs.

“Based on current LA County Public Health and Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) directives for higher education, the ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles, and uncertainty around when the vaccine will be more widely available to the general population, Santa Monica College will remain remote-only for the Summer 2021 term,” Superintendent Kathryn E. Jeffery said in an official announcement.

SMC will make a decision regarding the Fall 2021 semester within the next few weeks, as new factors and guidelines are expected to take effect. All major college events leading up to summer will be virtual, this includes the Spring 2021 Institutional Flex Day, VIP Welcome Week 2021, and Graduation 2021.

The college is continuing its support services for employees and students, this includes the free Chromebook lending program, Wi-Fi access for students at Bundy Campus, and the weekly drive-thru pantry, among other things.

“Students: Please know that Santa Monica College is here for you. We look forward to a brighter future and to welcoming you back on campus, as soon as it is safe to do so! Remember to check out smc.edu/resources for the many ways SMC is here to meet your needs during this difficult time,” said Superintendent Kathryn E. Jeffery.