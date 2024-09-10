SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Fire Department is holding a remembrance on Wednesday, September 11 in honor the attacks in New York City on September 11, 2001.

Each year the Santa Monica Fire Department conducts a brief and solemn ceremony to commemorate National Day of Service and Remembrance. The public is invited to join in honoring the lives that were lost, the bravery of first responders, and the resilience of communities across the country.

“National Day of Service and Remembrance serves as a powerful reminder of our shared humanity and the strength we find in coming together as a community. As we remember the events of Sept. 11, let us also honor the enduring spirit of service and commitment that emerged from that day,” the SMFD indicated I a statement.

The public and neighbors of Santa Monica’s fire stations, are asked to attend at any of the three fire stations listed below, promptly at 6:45 a.m. The ceremony is approximately 20 minutes. The remembrance will take place on Wednesday, September 11. At Station 1, 1337 7th St.; Station 2, 222 Hollister Avenue and Station 3, 1302 19th St.

An artifact from the Ground Zero site resides in Fire Station 1 (1337 7th St.), just outside the Santa Monica Fire Department’s community room and is open for viewing by the public during normal business hours. For more information, visit www.santamonica.gov/events/9-11-remembrance-ceremony.