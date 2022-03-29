SANTA MONICA—On Tuesday, March 29, the Santa Monica Police Department indicated charges were filed against a residential burglar for an incident that occurred on March 24. The SMPD reported at approximately 6:20 p.m. officers responded to the 1800 block of Warwick Avenue to investigate a perpetrator in the home.

A woman inside the home informed police that she came home to an unknown male standing in her living room holding a stick. Upon further investigation, officers found the home had been ransacked.

A neighbor reported seeing an unknown man jump from the rooftop and run away. The neighbor pointed police in the right direction.

According to a press release from the SMPD, officers apprehended a male close to 34th and Exposition Boulevard that fit the description of the suspect. Both the victim and a witness both identified Raymond H. Purnell, 36, as the person running from the home.

He was arrested and transported to the Santa Monica Police Jail. Authorities found miscellaneous cards belonging to one of the residents on Purnell’s person.

Anyone with any additional information pertaining to the incident is asked to contact Detective Chabot at 310-458-2201 ext. 6679 or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8426.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office filed one count of

459 PC – Burglary against Raymond Harry Purnell, a 36-year-old male experiencing homelessness in court on Monday, March 28.