SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department will be conducting a driving under the influence (DUI) Checkpoint from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. at an undisclosed location on Friday, March 1. DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of the checkpoints is to promote public safety by removing suspected impaired drivers off the road.

Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improve traffic safety.

The SMPD is alerting the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.