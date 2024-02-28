WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Monday, February 27, the city of West Hollywood announced on its website that starting Wednesday, February 28 to Thursday, March 14, there will be a temporary closure of certain sections of West Hollywood Park, located at 647 N. San Vicente Boulevard – including the small dog park and basketball courts – to accommodate the annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party and fundraiser.

There will be intermittent lane closures on N. San Vicente Boulevard, one full street closure, and impacts to certain West Hollywood Park facilities, as follows:

Intermittent lane closures will occur on Southbound N. San Vicente Boulevard between Santa Monica Boulevard and PDC Drive on the following dates:

-Friday, March 1, 2024 – Southbound N. San Vicente Boulevard #1 & #2 lanes will be closed from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m.;

-Saturday, March 2, 2024 – Southbound N. San Vicente Boulevard #1 & #2 lanes will be closed from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.;

-Monday, March 4, 2024, through Thursday, March 7, 2024 (Daily) – Southbound N. San Vicente Boulevard #2 lane will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.;

-Friday, March 8, 2024, through March 10, 2024 – Southbound N. San Vicente Boulevard #2 lane will be closed from 6:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.;

-Monday, March 11, 2024 – Southbound N. San Vicente Boulevard #2 lane will be closed from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Southbound N. San Vicente Boulevard #1 lane will be closed from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.;

-Tuesday, March 12, 2024 ­- Southbound N. San Vicente Boulevard #1 & and #2 lanes will be closed from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

A full street closure will occur on Northbound and Southbound N. San Vicente Boulevard between Santa Monica Boulevard and Melrose Avenue starting on Sunday, March 10, at 12 p.m.; the street will reopen on Monday, March 11, at 5 a.m.

West Hollywood Park facilities impacts/closures will occur as follows:

-West Hollywood Park small dog park and basketball courts will be closed from Wednesday, February 28, 2024, through Wednesday, March 13, 2024; and

-West Hollywood Park large dog park will be closed from Friday, March 8, 2024, through Monday, March 11, 2024;

-West Hollywood Park Five-Story Parking Structure will be closed all day on Sunday, March 10, 2024; the structure will reopen on Monday, March 11, 2024, at 5 a.m.

West Hollywood has supported the work of the Elton John AIDS Foundation and its Academy Awards Viewing Party for years, the city noted in a press release. The year 2024 marks the 32nd anniversary of the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

For inquiries related to temporary impacts on West Hollywood Park contact West Hollywood’s Event Services Division at eventsinfo@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.