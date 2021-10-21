SANTA MONICA—Detectives with the Santa Monica Police Department are investigating an attempted homicide that transpired on Saturday, October 16 at Ozone Park located at 727 Ozone Street.

At approximately 11:35 p.m., a homeless male was asleep when he was doused with an unknown liquid then set on fire. The victim was transported to the hospital to be treated for his burns. He suffered burns to approximately 50 percent of his body. He also had a 2-inch laceration on top of his head from possible blunt force trauma.

Detectives are following up on leads and working hard to identify the suspect involved in this incident. They are looking to question a subject who was seen in the area during the attack. Lt. Flores informed Canyon News that they had no additional details on a potential sketch of the suspect when asked.

He is described as a male 5 feet and 6 inches to 5 feet and 8 inches tall, with a medium build. He was wearing a hat, long-sleeved white shirt, and dark shorts. Anyone with details on the incident is asked to contact Criminal Investigations Division (CID) Detective Tavera at 310-458-2256 or the Watch Commander at 310-458-8427.